Ladybug Music Festival returns to Wilmington, tries another venue in 2024

If April showers bring May flowers, the Ladybug Music Festival is not far behind.

The all-female fronted festival is back in Wilmington May 31st and while it will not return to Milford this year - it has a second event scheduled for 2024.

Ladybug’s CEO Gayle Dillman says Ladybug heads to Ellicott City in Maryland June 29th as it seeks to take its concept beyond the First State.

"So, with that in mind, we’ve really started to branch out with different products, and one of the things that we did was to really push Ladybug out to different communities outside of Delaware.”

But Dillman notes they also continue to explore more options in Delaware.

The Ladybug festival was founded in 2012 and calls itself the largest, free celebration of women in music in the country.

And this year, the festival lineup goes international. Submissions to play came from Ireland, France and Canada - along with 21 different states - and they have booked those international acts.

Ladybug’s Dillman says they’ve selected the 2024 Wilmington lineup from submissions received and plan to make it public next week.

