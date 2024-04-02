Delaware Theatre Company announces line-up for 45th season

Delaware Theatre Company announces the line-up for its 2024-25 season.

The theatre's 45th anniversary season opens September 25 with the popular musical Kinky Boots.

More intimate productions include Every Brilliant Thing and Tuesdays With Morrie.

DTC Executive and Artistic Director Matt Silva says the theatre is shaking up tradition this year with Home for the Holidays in the 302 this December. Local performers and celebrities will appear in a variety show format that emphasizes nostalgia.

“Whatever the sensory, whether it’s the smell, or a taste, or the touch of the loved one, or just sitting in a room with a crackling fireplace, or your favorite song playing, whatever that is, we all have that feeling of what it’s like to return to comfort around the holidays.”

Rounding out the season is a world premiere musical set in the Big Band era, Stompin’ at the Savoy.

The opening production of Kinky Boots will also launch a partnership with New Light Theatre, an independent theater company known for its productions that integrate community support organizations into its mission.

Silva says this fits with their intent to relate content to the broader community.

“I think the work that they’ve been doing on a smaller scale is really influential, so to be partnering with them and growing that a bit is exciting and I think the wave of the future.”

That debuts with DTC’s production of Kinky Boots and a partnership with the United Way Pride Council, which works to make Delaware a safer space for LGBTQ+ individuals.

Season subscriptions are on sale now and single tickets go on sale August 2.

All performances are at Delaware Theatre Company in Wilmington.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.