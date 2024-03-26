'Mysterious Familiar' at Somerville Manning offers another look at Jamie Wyeth's work

The Brandywine Museum of Art isn’t the only place to take in a new Jamie Wyeth exhibition this spring.

Somerville Manning Gallery in Greenville opens a solo exhibition of works by Jamie Wyeth April 5th.

‘Mysterious Familiar’ is running concurrently with the artist’s major retrospective, ‘Unsettled,’ at the Brandywine Museum.

It will feature 18-20 of the artist’s works - mixing new paintings shown publicly for the first time with many familiar works.

Somerville Manning Director Rebecca Moore says there are some new subjects, like Andy Warhol, and another interesting spin on Wyeth’s work.

“We’re going to have revisited paintings from older past paintings that he’s revisited in his current style. So his current style is very, very colorful, very textural and really expressive. So he’s taking those familiar subject matters and reinterpreting them to his 2024 style, which is interesting.”

Moore says Jamie Wyeth holds a unique place in the Wyeth legacy.

“He’s doing his own thing a lot of the times, too. He’s really one that separated himself and spent a lot of time in New York, and in different social circles than a lot people and the other Wyeth family.”

Jamie Wyeth’s ‘Mysterious Familiar’ runs through June 1st at the Somerville Manning Gallery in Greenville.

Wyeth’s show ‘Unsettled’ is at the Brandywine Museum of Art runs through June 9th.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.