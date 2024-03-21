Del Shakes pairs cocktails with the Bard's "partaking" characters

Delaware Shakespeare shakes it up for National Cocktail Day Sunday.

The Bard’s classic tragedies and comedies include numerous references to drink, and Sunday’s Shakes, not Stirred event features three of the best-known sets of characters.

The evening will pair tasting notes from the mixologists at Painted Stave with curated selections of Shakespeare.

Del Shakes Artistic Partner Cassie Alexander says the event functions much like a wine and cheese pairing.

"How does this tasty cocktail and the experience of drinking in community open us up to all of these scenes that Eric has selected that are about community and coming together.”

Sunday’s event also allows Del Shakes’ new Artistic Director Mariah Ghant an opportunity to preview her appearance as Marc Antony in Julius Caesar.

"This summer I’ll actually be portraying the role of Marc Antony, which I am so excited about. So, for this reading on Sunday I will be giving a little taste, a little preview of my Marc Antony for the summer production.”

Artistic Squad member Eric Mills helped assemble the additional scenes featuring the Mechanicals from A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Falstaff from The Merry Wives of Windsor.

The Shakes, not Stirred cocktail event gets underway at 2pm at Painted Stave Distilling in Smyrna.

