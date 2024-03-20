Scott Speck takes the baton for Delaware Symphony's 'A John Williams Celebration'

The Delaware Symphony Orchestra kicks off spring with a John Williams celebration.

The concert features the iconic themes from Star Wars, Harry Potter, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park, and more, led by guest conductor Scott Speck.

Speck says he conducts the Williams program with a strong sense of conviction - it was movie music that spurred his interest in his future profession.

" I still remember so vividly going to see the movie Jaws and being so blown away by that score - by that two-note theme, and realizing the power that music can have above and beyond the visual storytelling.”

Speck says Williams is a popular selection on many symphony programs, and there’s a good reason.

"He was able to heighten the emotion - not just heighten, but increase ten-fold - beyond what just the actors, directors, lighting and photography were able to create in the movie. I think this is something that you realize viscerally, you don’t need an intellectual, musical training to realize it.”

In addition to appearing in residencies and abroad, Scott Speck has delivered his own TED Talk, and is a frequent contributor to NPR. Speck also wrote three books in the “Dummy” series: Classical Music for Dummies , Opera for Dummies and Ballet for Dummies .

The Delaware Symphony Orchestra will perform its ‘John Williams Celebration’ Friday night at 7:30 in Wilmington and again in Lewes Sunday afternoon at 2:30.

