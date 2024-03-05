Developing Artist Collaboration and Rehoboth Art League team up

A Dewey Beach pop up that supports the visual arts downstate is hoping to take advantage of this week’s Do More 24 day of giving for local non-profits.

The Developing Artists Collaboration and The Rehoboth Art League join forces for the first "DAC x RAL Pop Up Art Show" as part of Do More 24.

The collaboration reflects both organizations’ commitment to empower the careers of individual artists living and working around the Delaware beaches.

Developing Artist Collaboration executive director Joe Garner says the collaboration works to get artists and their work into the community.

“How do they become a full-time or part-time artist, and then giving them opportunities to sell, network, work with other artists through our online hub, as well as our in-person events that we put on throughout the year.”

Garner says the downstate arts community has an opportunity to make a big difference at this event.

“We’ve got 24 artists that are going to present one piece - that’s the pop up aspect of the show - and then basically anybody in the community that wants to support these two awesome organizations.”

The DAC + RAL Pop-Up Art Show is at Dewey Beer Company in Dewey Beach, Thursday (March 7), at 6:00 pm.

Do More 24 runs from starts at the same time and runs through Friday March 8th at 6pm.

