Delaware Arts Alliance adds to board with four new members

Delaware Arts Alliance expands its board to fifteen members.

Delaware Arts Alliance seeks to strengthen its board by adding four additional members to its current eleven-member set-up.

The new members are Anastasia Jackson with Delaware Division of Small Business, Ashley Foster - an HR professional at Beebe Healthcare, the Delaware Theatre Company’s Matt Silva and Southern Delaware Tourism executive director Scott Thomas.

Thomas says the position will help him not only advocate for the arts, but Sussex County as well.

“And it’s going to be a nice way from my perspective in Sussex County to kind of align with tourism more, and have it work more together to communicate to visitors and residents as well.”

Delaware Arts Alliance advocates for the arts throughout the state. It is currently involved in a study measuring the impact of the arts as a separate economic sector.

Thomas says he agrees with the alliance's efforts to promote the arts’ aesthetic - and monetary - value.

“I think it’s going to be a great opportunity to reinforce the arts in Delaware as a cultural and economic driver.”

The Delaware Arts Alliance also advocates for the arts in other areas - including education. It is sponsoring a March for the Arts in Education March 14th.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.