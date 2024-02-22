Freeman Arts Pavilion announces part of its 2024 summer schedule

The Freeman Foundation announces some initial shows booked for its 2024 summer season.

The first set of Freeman Arts Pavilion performances unveiled features a mix of dance, theatre, children’s performances and live music in its 2024 summer concert series.

The 17th season includes Delaware native George Thorogood & The Destroyers and a double bill with Melissa Etheridge and the Indigo Girls.

Others making appearances include Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight, Michael Franti & Spearhead with special guests Trevor Hall & Bombargo, UB40: Red Red Wine Tour, Justin Hayward and Christopher Cross and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue.

Tribute bands are a popular part of the series. This year, music from the Beatles, Whitney Houston, the Eagles, and Fleetwood Mac are on the summer slate.

Freeman’s Marketing Manager Alyson Cunningham says the tribute bands are a strong draw for nostalgia buffs and their families and friends.

“You know, what I think is great about the tribute acts that we have are just in general, is it's a way to bring generations together…you get to bring your own chair for those performances and it's a way for the whole family, neighbors, friends, everybody to sort of get to reminisce maybe a little bit.”

While the Pavilion was shuttered for the winter, the Freeman Foundation continued its Arts Initiative Program in Sussex County schools.

Freeman’s Marketing Manager Alyson Cunningham says the Pavilion’s season helps bring attention to the Foundation’s push for increased arts access in Sussex County.

“This year we're really excited and we've added several new programs - arts education programs to our repertoire that serve pre -K to 12th graders. Everything from visual arts to music to spoken word and dance.”

Tickets for the 2024 Freeman Pavilion season went on sale Thursday.

The 2023 summer season at the Freeman Pavilion in Selbyville saw record attendance and debuted the first phase of new facility updates.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.