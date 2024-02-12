Valentine's Day at Milton Theatre fundraises for education programs

Aspiring downstate performers get a little love from the Milton Theatre.

A Valentine's Day Dance Party is one of the Milton Theatre’s 10th anniversary events that benefit downstate youth seeking theater training.

The Musical Theatre Ensemble and the seasonal Summer Camps are increasingly popular - so popular that the summer camps sell out quickly - in November.

JP Lacap is Marketing Director PCA Productions, which manages the programming for The Milton.

Lacap says the theatre is working hard to keep up with the demand.

“There’s really nothing more upsetting than turning down children who want a theatre education, so we’d really like to expand the opportunities that we can offer to the children, and, once we have the facilities, not just for children, but maybe expand to adults.”

The week’s Valentine's Day Dance Party is one of many events the Milton Theatre is holding to benefit downstate youth seeking theater training.

Lacap says the numbers tell the story.

“Since its inception, 22 years ago, we’ve had about 4000 students enrolled and about 10,000 with traffic alone in the Milton Theatre alone just in the past ten years.”

The theatre is also continuing to develop its education wing, with an eye toward expanding its offerings, including to adults.

Wednesday night’s Valentine Day fundraiser features the Funsters.

Doors open at 6pm Wednesday evening, with the show underway at 7pm.

