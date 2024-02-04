© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Arts Playlist: “The Artistic Legacy of James E. Newton: Poetic Roots” at Delaware Art Museum

Delaware Public Media | By Karl Lengel,
Kyle McKinnon
Published February 4, 2024 at 10:53 AM EST
They Came Before Columbus VI , 2007 James E. Newton (1941–2022) Ink and acrylic on board, sheet: 12 × 16 inches.
Private Collection
/
© Estate of James E. Newton
They Came Before Columbus VI , 2007 James E. Newton (1941–2022) Ink and acrylic on board, sheet: 12 × 16 inches.

As a painter, printmaker, scholar, and professor, James Newton wore many hats throughout his life before passing away in 2022.

He left behind a diverse catalog of art, one that you can now experience at the Delaware Art Museum’s new exhibition “The Artistic Legacy of James E. Newton: Poetic Roots.”

In Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by Delaware Art Museum Head Curator and Curator of American Art Margaret Winslow to learn more about Newton and the exhibit.

Curator Margaret Winslow breaks down the James Newton exhibit at Delaware Art Museum with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel

Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated three decades of on-air experience, most recently in New Orleans as WWNO’s anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and a host for the broadcast/podcast “Louisiana Considered”.
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
