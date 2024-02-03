Dover Air Force veteran Karisma Brown streaming debut song

Karisma Brown is streaming her song “Made for Me” across numerous platforms. The 28 year old enlisted in the military in 2018, and served at the Dover base in addition to an Afghanistan deployment.

While overseas, Karisma found solace in singing, and began writing her own songs. “Made for Me” was an early inspiration, but it sat idle for a year.

"Just one night it just came to me - I wrote it in literally two minutes, and I put it in my little notes in my phone, and I just brushed it away and kept writing."

Then, in 2023, as she considered her options after leaving the military, Brown rediscovered the song.

"I wanted to put something out before the end of the year, so it was perfect, it was just the foundation of letting everyone know I was in the military and now I’m transitioning into doing music."

As she’s approached this new career, she’s leaned on a core of friends and associates with a keen eye toward the business side.

"They’ve been by my side along the way, with transitioning and doing music stuff. It was fairly easy, just making sure, you know, I monetize everything to make sure it’s set up correctly to make sure everything runs smoothly and I don’t miss anything in the process."

The Georgia native is staying in the Dover area as she continues her musical journey.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.