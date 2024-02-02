Fort Christina and the Underground Railroad highlighted for Black History Month

The Kalmar Nyckel Foundation honors Black History Month this weekend.

“The Rocks” in Delaware’s Fort Christina Park is one point on the National Underground Railroad Network that moved freedom seekers in the 19th century.

And the Kalmar Nyckel Foundation welcomes Harriet Tubman reenactor Daisy Century to the site Saturday to commemorate the site and Black History Month.

Tubman is one of eight figures Century portrays and while storytelling was an interest early in her life, she says accruing different costume pieces to portray figures like Tubman occurred organically.

"Why am I buying all of these things and I never did use them, I pushed them in the back of the closet. But, lo and behold, I could use every one of them. So people are saying ‘I think this goes deeper than you think."

Century’s portrayal of Harriet Tubman is part of the Kalmar Nyckel Foundation’s Black History month event Saturday - helping visitors of all ages learn how the freedom seekers and "conductors" used this site on the road to freedom.

The event also highlights how "The Rocks” at Fort Christina Park - where the original Kalmar Nyckel ship landed in 1638 - served as an important Underground Railroad station for freedom seekers journeying North.

The event starts at 1pm Saturday and features free guided tours and multiple educational activities for kids.



