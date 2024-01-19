Rehoboth Beach Film Society announces its Your World Youth Environmental Film Festival

Submissions are now being accepted for the Rehoboth Beach Film Society’s Your World Youth Environmental Film Festival.

The Your World Youth Environmental Film Festival is open to middle and high school students in Sussex County.

No filmmaking experience is required. Students can use smartphones to record the entry, and a computer to edit.

Filmmakers must be between 13-18 years old as of May 2024. Film submissions should be 3-5 minutes in length and may be documentary, poetic, essay, animation, or other style.

Rehoboth Beach Film Society’s Executive Director Helen Chamberlain says Sussex County offers some rich subject choices for storytelling in film.

"It’s so rich in culture and difference and diversity that you can really come out with very different experiences just in this particular contest we’re doing, by focusing on your environment. We have such a juxtaposed position depending on where you live, and that can be just a five mile difference."

Chamberlain says the environmental theme is intentional and the goal is to encourage using familiar tools for advocacy.

"It’s an interesting time and I think that students have an opportunity as future caretakers to open their eyes and look around them, maybe taking that cellphone device that they so adore - turning it outward and looking around at their environment as future caretakers."

The deadline for submissions is April 1.

Selected videos will be featured on the final day of the Rehoboth Beach Film Society’s Regional Film Showcase Sunday, May 5.

Students are encouraged to visit https://www.rehobothfilm.com/your-world-youth-environmental-film-festival for updates.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.