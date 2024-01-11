André Raphel leads as Delaware Symphony Orchestra goes 'From Home to Rome'

André Raphel returns to lead the Delaware Symphony Orchestra in "From Home to Rome."

This program features Samuel Barber's emotional Symphony No. 1 and Respighi's Pines of Rome.

Raphel has a strong commitment to education, meeting and working with future orchestra players at universities and conservatories around the country. He sees a bright future, and encourages young players to approach the business in its totality.

"Being advocates for the music, in addition to everything one has to do as a player. That’s become even more important as we look towards the future of sustaining this great art form. "

The January 19th concert opens with Verdi’s Overture to La Forza del Destino, and features conductor Raphel and Jennifer Frautschi in their second collaboration on the Beethoven Violin Concerto.

Raphel says the Beethoven concerto is very popular for some very fundamental reasons, as people "... relate to something that’s very basic, very primitive, if you will, in a way - those motor sort of rhythmic instinct. I think that's the beauty of this great concerto."

Curtain is 7:30pm at the Grand in Wilmington.

