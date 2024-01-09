OperaDelaware's Keriann Otaño advocates for opera in TED Talk

An OperaDelaware staff member is looking for innovative ways to push for the classic arts.

OperaDelaware’s Vice President of Engagement Kerriann Otaño is watching the YouTube hits climb for her TED Talk on opera. As of Tuesday, over 23,000 viewers have seen the video, posted two weeks ago.

Otaño is an opera singer who is now focused on advocacy, both in marketing for the Wilmington-based OperaDelaware, and in her promotion of the arts in general.

Otaño grew up surrounded by music, but rarely approached opera. A music teacher recognized Otaño’s talent and encouraged her to pursue opera. Otaño’s passion for the art form grew, and she is paying it back in advocacy.

“That’s what I’m hoping we can do more of with OperaDelaware, is investing in hearing our students, because the pathway to the doors that opera was able to open for me - that’s only possible if someone shows you that you belong - if someone shows you that there’s a space for you.”

Otaño’s TED talk - Why the Opera is Less Pretentious Than You Think - was recorded at the TED Talks session Innovation for Social Change held in August 2023 in Tennessee.

“So a big part of my advocacy - what I call joyful advocacy - is that I think you come into the theatre as a celebration of you. You come to celebrate two hundred people making art for you alive, and isn’t that a reason to dress up and wear your favorite outfit.”

