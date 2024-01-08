Juried Photography Exhibition opens in Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Art League starts the new year with its ninth annual Juried Photography Exhibition.

2024 marks the Rehoboth Art League’s 86th year celebrating downstate’s visual art scene - and each year sees more growth.

Nick Serratore is an artist and curator of the Art League’s Juried Photography exhibition, which features work from regional photographers pulled from a pool of more than one hundred submissions.

Serratore says that’s just another indication of the growing interest in arts locally.

"The area consists of people from all over the surrounding states. With them, they’re also bringing their interest in the arts. It’s very evident in the attendance at our exhibitions, but also in our education programs, which sell out very quickly."

The Rehoboth Art League’s juried photography exhibition is joined by two others this month -- “The Lifted Veil: Photography by Phyllis Berger” from last year’s juried exhibition winner and “To the Water’s Edge and Back,” highlighting paintings from the late Edward Loper, Jr.

Serratore says the Loper show features 19 works of the self-taught Delaware artist, who died in September, 2023.

"Mr. Loper was always known for his urbanscapes, streets, cities, under bridge scenes, everyday life in the markets. His work speaks for itself. It's bold, it’s dynamic, and he also had some Eastern Shore scenes."

The Loper exhibition runs through March 10th.

Phyllis Berger’s solo photography exhibition, “The Lifted Veil” and the juried exhibition are on display through February 4.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.