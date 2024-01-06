Delaware Art Museum's The Rossettis is a big draw for Pre-Raphaelite fans

Delaware Art Museum’s Rossetti transfer from Britain’s Tate Museum is deemed a tremendous success.

The Rossettis exhibition featuring the work of Pre-Raphaelite founder Dante Gabriel Rossetti, his wife, artist Elizabeth Siddal and others is wrapping up its 3 month run.

Museum officials expected pulling together the Pre-Raphaelite exhibition would be a daunting undertaking for the staff, but Delaware Art Museum Executive Director Molly Giordano says it proved worthwhile.

"It’s a large show, it’s a complex, international show. We had to raise a significant amount of money to bring it here, and it was a test. We weren’t sure exactly what the audience response was going to be and it has met or exceeded all of our expectations and we are on track to exceed all of our numerical goals by the end of the month."

Giordano adds the exhibition has also garnered attention from the international community that follows Pre-Raphaelite paintings - potentially opening the door for future projects.

"Their support is absolutely paving the way for our future in pre-Raphaelite projects, and I think that’s an important benefit to the local community as well as to the international community that care about this particular artistic movement."

The Rossettis runs through Sunday, January 28 at Delaware Art Museum in Wilmington.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.