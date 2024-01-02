The Winterthur Museum's popular Ann Lowe exhibition to close

The Winterthur's Ann Lowe exhibition closes this weekend.

The exhibition opened in September - focused on the work of fashion designer Ann Lowe -- who was called “Society’s Best Kept Secret” by The Saturday Evening Post in 1964.

Lowe designed Jackie Kennedy’s 1953 wedding dress and was popular among other society notables of the time, including Olivia deHaviland, the Rothschilds and the DuPonts.

Winterthur’s Director of Collections Alexandra Deutsch says this exhibition of her work and career drew visitors from far and wide, increasing Winterthur’s reach.

"It drew a lot of people to Winterthur who’d never been here before, a lot of people, for different reasons, and I think that’s one of our central goals is engaging people who’ve not been here before, and introducing them to our collections and what we do here. This show really did do that."

Deutsch says this exhibition has drawn a great deal of attention - and surprising approval - during its run.

"Whether you came with a passion for fashion and textiles, or you didn’t, I think the story and all of it combined just made it more powerful for most of our visitors, and for visitors that never would have come here."

In addition to Lowe’s gowns and dresses - the exhibition also features the works of six contemporary designers inspired by Lowe and her craft.

Sunday is the last day to see the exhibit at the Winterthur Museum.

Deutesch says the exhibition is not traveling, although other organizations are considering Ann Lowe exhibitions of their own, based on Winterthur's success.

