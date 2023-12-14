First State Ballet's The Nutcracker brings holiday cheer to The Grand

First State Ballet’s The Nutcracker opens this weekend at the Grand in Wilmington.

The Grand annually welcomes the First State’s professional ballet company to perform Tchaikovsky’s 1892 ballet as part of its holiday schedule.

The ballet is one of Tcahikovsky’s most popular works and a performance staple in many American ballet companies.

And while its story of a young girl transported to a magical setting on Christmas Eve can easily connect with children, First State Ballet’s Director of Advancement Joan Beatson says it truly has universal appeal.

"It’s the spirit of community, holiday spirit, family, friends. It’s really an experience that connects everyone together."

The Nutcracker is First State Ballet Theatre’s second performance of a piece based on German writer E.T.A. Hoffman’s stories - joining Leo Delibes’ Coppelia, which it performed in October.

The ballet requires a sprawling 60 person cast with the company’s 21 professional dancers complemented by 42 students, performing the ballet’s childrens’ roles.

And Beatson says that, despite everyone’s familiarity with the story, preparation for the performances started a while ago.

"They need to start rehearsing together in October, because it’s a very complicated scene, and it has to be done very precisely with a lot of attention to detail for it to be successful."

First State Ballet Theatre’s The Nutcracker opens this Saturday, in Copeland Hall at The Grand.

2pm matinees are scheduled December 16, 17 and 23 with 7pm curtains for December 16 and 22.

