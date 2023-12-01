OperaDelaware celebrates LGBTQ+ voices

OperaDelaware’s latest artist-driven Studio Series is this Sunday.

Our Voices Past and Present is a recital celebrating LGBTQ+ poets, composers, and storytellers.

Curated by OperaDelaware artist Brian James Myer and performed by Myer and Aurelien Eulert, the concert explores art that is very personal,

"It’s really a focus on LGBTQ queer coding, which is the practice of poets and composers and artists of subtly layering into their music and their art truths about themselves," said OperaDelaware’s Marketing Coordinator Keriann Otano.

Otano adds the studio series is important, allowing the company’s artists to explore their interests.

"It’s the artist's perspective that’s put first, and so, whatever the subject matter is, we want to celebrate the artists and their bravery and their creativity for sharing these stories," she said

This edition is OperaDelaware’s Studio Series is this Sunday, December 3 at 2 p.m. at the Opera Delaware Studio in Wilmington.

OperaDelaware advises the content featured in Our Voices Past and Present is adult in nature.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

