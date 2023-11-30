Art Loop includes White Gallery exhibit "Group Configuration"

The monthly Wilmington Art Loop is tonight.

Wilmington’s Art Loop is an opportunity to explore the work of regional artists and to meet and talk directly with them.

This month, one show - the "Group Configuration" at the Chris White Gallery in the Shipley Lofts Building - features a group that’s been together since UD art professor Steve Tanis extended a class session.

Harold Kalmus is one of the group’s long standing artists.

"This grew out of his drawing class from the late 80s, and apparently, the story went that everyone just wanted to keep drawing, so they just kept going after class ended and kept going and it’s over thirty years that this has been going on."

Over the decades, students graduated, professors retired and new artists joined. The “Group Configuration” show at the Chris White Gallery is curated by Rebecca Howell and features five of the group’s current artists, exhibiting works across a variety of materials and interpretations.

While some artists find the group’s three-hour extended sessions too long, Eric van der Vlugt finds he can adapt.

"Simply by moving around the room, you can usually come up with different poses, different views, different lighting situations to still get to where you want to go. There is that kind of flexibility within the group."

The “Group Configuration” show can be found at the White Gallery in the Shipley Lofts Building.

There is an Art Loop Shuttle to get people to that galley and other stops. It starts at 5:30 pm and runs to 8:30pm . The route starts at The Delaware Contemporary and returns there after stops at all venues.

