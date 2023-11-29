Jester Park farmhouse renovation closing in on opening soon

As Jester Artspace prepares to open in Northern New Castle County, interest is picking up.

The Artspace is conceived as a collaborative artist space in the renovated historic Jester farmhouse located on surrounding park space. New Castle County cut the ribbon on that new park in Brandywine Hundred earlier this month.

Alan Baseden is president of Jester Artspace, the nonprofit restoring the farmhouse and turning it into an art center.

"Now that the park is open and there’s trails there, we get a lot of people, foot traffic, people coming by, peeking in the doors. We invite them in and they say ‘it’s great, when are you going to open?’ and we're a little vague but it’s getting focused."

Baseden says they’re getting close.

"Our contractor tells us he expects us to have a certificate of occupancy by mid December. We’ll see - the historic stone walls inside still need a treatment, so that might hold us up a little bit."

Jester Artspace’s two December programs are a wreath making class December 1st and a Figure Drawing/Sketch Event with Clothed Models December 12th.

Both will be held at Buzz Ware Village Center in Arden.

