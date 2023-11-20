© 2023 Delaware Public Media
MidAtlantic Arts Alliance opens 2024 Special Initiatives Grant

Delaware Public Media | By Karl Lengel
Published November 20, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST
Pianist Michelle Cann (2nd from right) with Cape Henlopen High School music students Ruby Manos, Nathan Hoang and Christopher Runde
Cape Henlopen High School music students Christopher Runde, Nathan Hoang, and Ruby Manos with pianist Michelle Cann

The MidAtlantic Arts Alliance is accepting applications for its Special Presenter Initiatives.

The Special Presenter Initiatives provide opportunities for small to mid-sized performing arts presenters in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, West Virginia, and the Native nations in these areas.

MidAtlantic Arts Alliance Initiatives Program Director Sarah Lewitus says the program is designed to assure artists engage beyond performance with the local audiences.

"The organizations receiving these funds are so often deeply embedded in their communities - they are led by community members and selecting artists for their community that reflect the community or bring something new to their community that they may not have had before."

In the First State, current grantees include the Delaware Symphony Orchestra, the Arden Club in Wilmington, and Coastal Concerts in Lewes.

Coastal Concerts utilized the Special Grants Initiative in two recent shows, including with pianist Michelle Cann at Cape Henlopen High School. A visit to a senior home also utilized the Special Initiatives Grant. Coastal's Executive Director Carol Dennis says the program’s guidelines benefit a wide demographic of Delaware’s residents - including elder seniors.

"They had tears in their eyes and they were singing along with the words to the song, and it was just such a wonderful feeling to be able to bring music into the lives of not just the seniors in high school, but the seniors in our community - the older seniors."

The MidAtlantic Arts Alliance’s Special Presenter Initiatives are offered in partnership with the Delaware Division of the Arts (DDOA).

Applications for the next round of funding are due in March, 2024.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.
Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated three decades of on-air experience, most recently in New Orleans as WWNO’s anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and a host for the broadcast/podcast “Louisiana Considered”.
