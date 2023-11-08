Biggs continues outreach with teachers and veterans in mind

The Biggs Museum in Dover continues its outreach programming with two events this weekend - Teachers’ Night and a Veterans’ Day event.

Teachers’ Night is an opportunity for First State teachers to visit the Biggs. Hosted by the Biggs Education Team, the event encourages teachers to access the numerous art education resources available from the Biggs.

Board Member and Education Committee Chair Debora Hansen says those resources include Adopt a Work of Art, now in its fifth year.

"Teachers select a work of art from our collection and they investigate that with the resources of our Curator and our education staff, and then they write standard-based curriculum aligned to Delaware Art standards and then implement that in their classroom. The Biggs provides through grant funding from the Division of the Arts and other grantors resources for materials to do that."

Saturday’s lecture by Delaware Military Museum Curator, Kennard Wiggins, Jr., explores work created by Jamie Wyeth for the Delaware Air National Guard's publication, "Dang Truth".

Hansen says outreach efforts by the museum are important as the Biggs continues to expand.

"We really feel this need to reach out beyond Dover, beyond Delaware and provide awareness, so that people understand that we are an institution embracing a great collection, a very diverse collection, and so the outreach is really critical."

Teachers Night takes place Friday from 5-7pm and the Saturday Veterans’ Day lecture starts at 11am.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.