Delaware Shakespeare delivers Cymbeline in its Community Tour

Delaware Shakespeare says its latest Community Tour was a success.

Del Shakes' tour production of Shakespeare’s Cymbeline ran from October 4-20, hitting 12 partner venues and serving 560 people.

The tour offered free performances at community centers, detention facilities, adult high schools, and other non-traditional locations where people may have limited access to professional arts experiences.

Cassie Alexander is Artistic Partner and Development Officer at Del Shakes. She performed the role of Imogen in the production. She says the Del Shakes is a resourceful troop that rises to the opportunities the tour presents.

"From the first moment I saw a play at Del Shakes, I was hooked. I thought ‘Oh, this is a company that can do the obscure stuff really well, as well as the heavy hitters.’ So, I’ve been a big fan of DelShakes for a long time and having the opportunity to do the Community Tour was just a dream come true. I loved every second of it. "

Alexander says the group’s Community Tour is part of a national performance model named Ten Thousand Things.

Del Shakes is among a handful of groups - including three of the most prestigious Shakespeare companies in the US - adapting the model in their communities.

"At no moment did I doubt that we would be able to do something that audiences in Delaware resonated with because I have seen it happen before, and I had doubts before. I am doubt-free now. I know that a very good production of these convoluted works can provide an ‘in’ for everyone in the audience, and that’s why I love this."

