DSO's Music Director Laureate David Amado conducts opener

The Delaware Symphony Orchestra opens its season this weekend under the baton of Music Director Laureate David Amado.

Amado, who has led the symphony since 2003, is stepping down this year. The DSO is currently in the process of finding his replacement and hopes to have one by 2025.

As the orchestra’s primary director for two decades, Amado says the time has been personally rewarding.

“The kind of progress that we’ve made as an orchestra over those 20 years - being with each other and making music together, and learning how we all do our thing - on the stage, together in real time, has been an unbelievable privilege and gift.”

Amado says he enjoys the performance as a conductor, but adds the work - and the orchestra’s life - begin long before a live audience appears.

“The rehearsals are the hard part. To prepare for rehearsals is a lot of staring at the music, trying to pull and reverse engineer these pieces, trying to discover what the fundamental motivations of the composers are musicians are, so that I can really understand the text, and help guide the musicians, who, as you say, all have the words in front of them, essentially, but I can help guide the musicians in front of them as we walk through the piece.”

The season’s inaugural concert under the baton of Music Director Laureate Amado is Sky, Sea, and Rhapsody, and opens with Glinka’s “Overture to Ruslan and Ludmilla”.

Renowned pianist Stewart Goodyear joins the orchestra for Rachmaninoff’s “Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini”.

Also on the bill are Debussy’s "La Mer" and Toru Takemitsu’s "A Flock Descends into the Pentagonal Garden".

Show time is 7:30pm.

