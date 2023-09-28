Opera Delaware continues pop ups as the season kicks off in October

Opera Delaware continues to pop up around the First State.

Opera Delaware’s effort to initiate new audiences with its mobile pop up opera stage remains on the road this fall. The mobile stage packs opera singers and a sound system on a trailer that can set up quickly in public locations.

The group’s Vice President of Engagement Kerriann Otaño says the pop up allows audiences to approach opera in a relaxed and comfortable setting.

"People worry that they don’t know what to wear, they worry they’re not going to understand the story, they worry that they’re going to pay too much. There’s a lot of roadblocks to create access for people to come straight and experience a full opera, s, at Opera Delaware we created Pop Up Opera."

The concept launched during the pandemic with pocket performances in parking lots, growing into its current form to deliver programs in parks and schools.

Otaño explains how it works:

"We bring our portable opera stage out to the community. We bring our incredible artists who I will tell you sing all over the world. We bring them out to the community on this adorable fire-engine red portable opera stage and we give people just a taste of what opera singers can do."

The Pop-Up Opera Mobile Stage has October stops at Milford’s Causey Mansion on the 14th and Delaware State University on the 19th.

In December, it visits Winterthur to present OperaDelaware’s Holiday Candlelight Performance.

Opera Delaware's season kicks off with Verdi's Rigoletto at The Grand in Wilmington October 27th.

