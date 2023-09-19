Delaware Art Museum readies its Monthly Intimate Jazz Series

The series’ popular inaugural run in 2022 prompts an expanded new season of six artists and performances. The Monthly Intimate Jazz Series features pianists - some singers - in a small entrance of the museum.

The series is curated by Jonathan Whitney of Flux Creative Consulting. Whitney approaches each performance attuned to all elements of live performance. He says the museum is an excellent listening room.

“You know we all have different ways that we engage with music, and the way the space is set up, people can get inside whatever that is for them.”

The Jazz Series takes place on the first Thursday of the month and is hosted by Wilmington jazz vocalist Raye Jones Avery.

Each session runs about 90 minutes with Avery hosting the popular “Chords and Conversations” chat session with each artist mid-show.

Whitney says using the museum’s century-old Steinway Grand Piano enhances the experience for the performers and the audience.

“It’s inspiring because the piano itself gives an inspiration - through its feel ,through its sound, through its range - through its own craftsmanship.”

The first show is Thursday Oct. 6th featuring Dayramir González.

More information is available at the Delaware Art Museum’s website.