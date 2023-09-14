Delaware Shakespeare's Stradley to step down

Delaware Shakespeare is looking for new leadership.

Delaware Shakespeare’s producing artistic director is stepping aside at the end of the year.

David Stradley helmed the company’s business and creative direction for over a decade - leading a transformative time for the group that included an expansion of access to live theater.

During his tenure, Stradley worked to introduce programming that expanded access to live theater - and Shakespeare’s appeal to a broad audience.

He points to a recent DelShakes’ performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream where a security guard hired to patrol the grounds was overwhelmed by the live production.

“His family was from Virginia, and he said ‘You guys gotta come up and see this show - it’s really good!’ So I just love those moments of making those connections with folks who may not think Shakespeare is for them and realizing ‘Hey, there’s something in this for all of us.’”

Stradley will remain at the helm through the end of the year.

As an acknowledgement of DelShakes’ growth, its board seeks two new leaders – a managing director and an artistic director - to replace Stradley.