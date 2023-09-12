Southern Delaware Tourism celebrates efforts to boost downstate tourism industry

Sussex County looks to continue building its tourism sector.

Southern Delaware Tourism notes tourism is a over $2.7 billion industry in Sussex County, supporting more than 23,000 jobs.

And the organization recently launched websites for its Arts Around Our Towns and Fall for History campaigns spotlighting Native American, agricultural, aviation, and railroad history, among others.

The campaigns target a rise in new Sussex County residents. The county’s population has increased by over 25% in the last decade.

Now, the group prepares to celebrate its recent tourism successes with the 2023 Southern Delaware Tourism Awards.

Scott Thomas, Southern Delaware Tourism’s Executive Director, says “What we do every year at Southern Delaware Tourism as part of that, to honor all of those that go above and beyond to add to the industry, to make tourism even a more year-round industry with each year.”

Area residents and businesses can nominate groups or individuals in categories such as Best New Event and Best Attraction for the period between October 2022 and October 2023.

