Delaware Symphony Orchestra looking ahead to the fall season

DSO’s search for a conductor continues.

As Labor Day approaches, cultural organizations across the state are prepping for the fall and their new seasons.

Delaware Symphony Orchestra CEO JC Barker says the symphony’s musicians spread around the country and the world for warm season events. According to Barker, over the next seven weeks “those festivals and those different experiences are ending, and musicians are starting to travel back and we will of course open our season in October, and we will all see each other for the first time as Delaware Symphony. October 9th is our first rehearsal.”

In addition to preparing for its schedule of performances, the Delaware Symphony Orchestra continues its search for a new Music Director. The DSO’s conductor for 20 years, David Amado, is now Music Director Laureate.

CEO JC Barker admits there are always pressures in the search process, but DSO is committed to finding the best possible talent and fit.

“Yes, there’s always an opinion about who we should hire, who we shouldn’t hire - ‘I’ve got a friend, I’ve got a cousin, I’ve got a something’ - it comes from all over the place. In the world of professional music, it’s a big, big world, and you have to look at the whole of it, not just a part.”

Barker and DSO expect their search for a new Music Director to be a two year effort - lasting into 2025.

DSO’s 2023-24 season kicks off in October with Amado conducting a program entitled Sea, Sky and Rhapsody.