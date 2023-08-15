Sussex Arts Around Our Towns and Fall for History highlight Southern Delaware Tourism

Arts Around Our Towns and Fall for History focuses on boosting Sussex County tourism.

Southern Delaware Tourism is working to help Delawareans and visitors discover Sussex County’s arts and history offerings once the summer season ends.

Executive Director Scott Thomas says the fall offers plenty of festivals, events, tours, and attractions in Sussex County worth a day trip or extended visits.

And Thomas adds they are looking to connect new residents in the area.

“And a lot of them got one way tickets here to Sussex County, and they’re still here, enjoying everything here! I mean, that’s what we’re seeing - it’s kind of an exploding scene here.”

The three-month awareness building effort kicks off in September.

Thomas says Sussex County has no shortage of history to explore.

“However it all comes down to great stories. I mean, we have so many fascinating stories here in Sussex County, with different periods of history.”

Thomas adds that Sussex County towns each have their own fascinating tales - war stories, tales of political intrigue, stories of pirates and shipwrecks and buried booty, and even some tales that listeners might prefer not to hear after dark.

Arts Around Our Towns and Fall for History spotlights Native American, agricultural, maritime and military, natural, industrial, architectural, social, aviation, and railroad history.