New Light Theatre's Godspell to benefit REACH Riverside

A budding Wilmington arts organization ties each production to a community cause.

The Delaware based nonprofit New Light Theatre presents Godspell this month in support of REACH Riverside.

As one of 26 Purpose Built Communities nationwide, REACH Riverside is working to revitalize Northeast Wilmington’s Riverside neighborhood, focusing on creating mixed-income housing, while providing educational and community wellness services to residents.

As with past productions, New Light Theatre’s Godspell is working with REACH Riverside staff to better communicate the group’s mission and expand awareness of its work.

New Light Theatre’s Artistic Director Lena Mucchetti says the company’s process means that every “production that we do partners with a thematically-connected charitable cause. They come in and give us a cast training so that we can be better advocates for that non-profit.”

New Light Theatre’s mission partners the theatre company with community nonprofits to help bring those nonprofits additional public exposure.

Its Technical Director Newton Buchanan says Godspell is appropriate to the REACH Riverside cause.

“This story brings forth the idea that there’s still this idea of community and bringing each other together and allowing each other to shine and flourish.”

New Light Theatre’s production of Godspell runs August 11th through 20th at the E.O. Bull Center in West Chester, PA.