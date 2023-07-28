Historic Odessa Comes Alive Through Object History

Two 18th century houses in Odessa highlight Delaware’s storied past in the field of object history.

The Corbit-Sharp and Wilson-Warner houses have sat side by side since the 18th century. And author Philip D. Zimmerman says they offer a unique opportunity.

"So you have two houses that are on adjoining properties each of which has a fairly large percentage of its original furnishings, which is very unusual."

Over the decades, various efforts preserved hundreds of furnishings, works of art, and artifacts with interlocking histories.

"I think ultimately a lot of the objects that are tied to individuals from the past are the kinds of things that people respond to. Now there’s another group of people who respond to old objects as old objects and they don’t necessarily need the stories - they just want the design materials and construction that each of those objects represents. So you’ve got a variety of people who are potentially interested in this kind of material."

Zimmerman’s book, ‘A Storied Past: Collections of Historic Odessa,’ places the objects into the artistic, social, and historical context. The book includes more than 200 photographs of fine art pieces from Odessa’s two 18th century houses.

"So I guess the important element of all this to the object historian, or the collector, or whomever, is that we can look back into the past and see how objects changed as they went from generation to generation - not the objects changing, but the people’s impression of the object and the reason for keeping the object."

The houses featured in Zimmerman’s book are open to the public at Historic Odessa between March and December with hours Tuesday through Sunday.

‘A Storied Past: Collections of Historic Odessa’ is available online and through the Historic Odessa Foundation.