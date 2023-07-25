Delaware artists are polishing up Individual Fellow applications

Choreographers, composers, musicians, writers, and folk, media, and visual artists across the First State are applying for the 2024 Individual Artist Fellowships. Last year, 118 artists applied and the Division awarded seventeen fellowships.

Once submitted, the applications go through a jury process of out-of-state arts professionals. Each artist discipline is assigned its own juror.

Division of the Arts Program Officer Roxanne Stanulis says next year’s fellows are determined by the end of the year.

“We make decisions in December at the Delaware State Arts Council and then we email all the applicants in mid-December, usually by December 20th.”

Stanulis adds that the awards have increased this year.

“For the fellowships for the emerging (artist) it’s $5000, for established artists it’s $8000, and for the masters it’s $12,000, and that represents a $2000 increase over previous years.”

Individual Artist Fellows are required to showcase their work in a public exhibition or performance.

Last year’s fellows came from up and down the state with Bridgeville, Claymont, Felton, Harrington, Lewes, Newark, Smyrna, and Wilmington among the places represented.