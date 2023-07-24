© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Opera Delaware keeps the music moving with more mobile pop ups

Delaware Public Media | By Karl Lengel
Published July 24, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT
samuel r wilson iii
/

Opera Delaware’s Pop-Up Mobile Stage launched during the pandemic with pocket performances in parking lots, growing into its current status using a trailer to offer programs in parks and schools.

KeriAnn Otano, Opera Delaware’s Vice President of Engagement, explains how the Pop-Up Opera Mobile Stage works.

"We bring our portable opera stage out to the community. We bring our incredible artists who I will tell you sing all over the world. We bring them out to the community on this adorable fire-engine red portable opera stage and we give people just a taste of what opera singers can do."

Opera Delaware

Otano adds "We incorporate with it this kind of festival atmosphere where there’s a prize wheel, there’s trivia, there’s game-play, there’s a T-shirt cannon. The idea is that we love opera so much - we don’t love it because it’s fancy - we love it because it’s creative and it’s fun and it’s a chance to be with our community and make art and tell stories."

Opera Delaware Pop-Up Mobile Stage has events scheduled in Wilmington in August, September and October It can also be booked for private events at operade.org.

Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated three decades of on-air experience, most recently in New Orleans as WWNO’s anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and a host for the broadcast/podcast “Louisiana Considered”.
