National Theatre lights up Lewes

The Rehoboth Beach Film Society returns the 2023 National Theatre Live series to the Cinema Art Theater in Lewes. The series features performances with acclaimed stage actors, filmed before a live audience and optimized for the cinema screen.

London’s National Theatre began formally under the supervision of Laurence Olivier in the 1960s. Its National Theatre Live offerings, available over the last decade, plays to a global audience in 65 countries of over 11 million people.

The series plays in Lewes on select Wednesdays and Saturdays and includes performances from Benedict Cumberbatch in HAMLET, Ian McKellen in KING LEAR and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in FLEA BAG.

Rehoboth Beach Film Society’s Executive Director, Helen Chamberlin notes the significance of the series. “I think that being able to take something as recent as Fleabag that was purchased and released originally on Netflix and turning it into a play is pretty cool in terms of connecting with various generations of people that I think so many mediums have had a challenge with through the years.”

David Tenant opens the series in C.P. Taylor’s GOOD today with an encore presentation this Saturday at 4pm.

For more information, visit the Rehoboth Beach Film Society’s website at rehobothfilm.com.