First State Ballet kicks off season with Coppelia, Nutcracker Returns

Delaware Public Media | By Karl Lengel
Published July 4, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT
First State Ballet
/

The dancing doll Coppelia comes to life in First State Ballet’s season opener.

The popular three act ballet kicks off performances in October at the Grand in Wilmington.

Joan Beatson, Advancement Director for the ballet, says Coppelia is an appropriate opener. “It’s wonderful for children, it’s a great introduction to the ballet if you’ve never been to the ballet - it’s a lot of fun, beautiful dancing, wonderful music…”

The traditional holiday Nutcracker follows in December, restoring some pre-Covid features. Beatson says “We have five shows this year, and something that everyone loves coming back for every year. It's a holiday tradition and we have a beautiful production.”

A program of three new ballets premieres in February, and the classic Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty is set for April.

A free performance of classical and contemporary highlights takes place at the Freeman Arts Pavilion in August, and another free performance follows in September at Loblolly Acres in Viola.

First State Ballet Theatre is Delaware's only professional ballet company and reaches over 6,000 people annually through performances and outreach programs.

For more information, First State Ballet's website.

Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated three decades of on-air experience, most recently in New Orleans as WWNO’s anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and a host for the broadcast/podcast “Louisiana Considered”.
