Freeman Arts Pavilion planning upgrades for 2023

Delaware Public Media | By Kelli Steele
Published December 1, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST
Freeman Arts Pavilion Stage and Audience.jpg

After a record-breaking attendance this year, the Freeman Arts Pavilion is already preparing for the 2023 season.

The $27 million projects in store at the Selbyville concert venue address customer feedback and continued safety initiatives.

Freeman Upgrades Map.png

“For 2023, we are going to construct a new entrance, which will be the final entrance to the Freeman Arts Pavilion," said Patti Grimes - the executive director of the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation. "We’ll also be building a new box office and we’ll be expanding our parking lots - as we continue to have folks who come to our shows - we know that parking is a convenience and a necessity.”

Grimes notes that they are also adding golf cart parking, bike racks and electric vehicle charging stations around the expanded parking lots.

Renovations also include installing a paved sidewalk to increase safety and convenience for those walking along Lakeview Drive near the venue.

Grimes adds that patrons who ride the Park & Ride Shuttle on Route 20 will also see additional lighting and other upgrades.

The Freeman Arts Pavilion just wrapped up its 15th year - offering over 60 diverse arts performances in 2022, including music legends like Patti LaBelle.

The Freeman Foundation already raised about $20 million through grants and donations and is now in the public phase of a capital campaign to raise additional funds.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

Kelli Steele
Kelli Steele has over 30 years of experience covering news in Delaware, Baltimore, Winchester, Virginia, Phoenix, Arizona and San Diego, California.
