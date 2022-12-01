Freeman Arts Pavilion planning upgrades for 2023

After a record-breaking attendance this year, the Freeman Arts Pavilion is already preparing for the 2023 season.

The $27 million projects in store at the Selbyville concert venue address customer feedback and continued safety initiatives.

“For 2023, we are going to construct a new entrance, which will be the final entrance to the Freeman Arts Pavilion," said Patti Grimes - the executive director of the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation. "We’ll also be building a new box office and we’ll be expanding our parking lots - as we continue to have folks who come to our shows - we know that parking is a convenience and a necessity.”

Grimes notes that they are also adding golf cart parking, bike racks and electric vehicle charging stations around the expanded parking lots.

Renovations also include installing a paved sidewalk to increase safety and convenience for those walking along Lakeview Drive near the venue.

Grimes adds that patrons who ride the Park & Ride Shuttle on Route 20 will also see additional lighting and other upgrades.

The Freeman Arts Pavilion just wrapped up its 15th year - offering over 60 diverse arts performances in 2022, including music legends like Patti LaBelle.

The Freeman Foundation already raised about $20 million through grants and donations and is now in the public phase of a capital campaign to raise additional funds.