Biggs Museum of American Art hires director of philanthropy and external relations

The Biggs Museum of American Art in Dover has hired a new director of philanthropy and external relations.

Sandra James steps into the role after 20 years of working in external affairs for various corporations - most recently DuPont.

At the same time, James says she’s pursued her passion for the arts through board service at the Delaware Art Museum and the Delaware College of Art and Design - as well as consulting and work on special projects.

She’s excited now to focus her talents on the Biggs and its expansion plans.

“It’s really an inflection point to the Biggs Museum of American Art," James said. "Right now, we have had a demonstration of commitment from the State of Delaware to the Museum in gifting us two new buildings on the historic Green in Dover.”

James says the Biggs is currently working with D.C.-based planners on its expansion project, which will take several years to complete.

She expects to spend time engaging with the public on those plans and the timetable for them.

James says she will also help launch new branding connected to the project.

“We’re very fortunate to be founded on a culture of philanthropy that was led by our founder - Sewell Biggs - and his extraordinary gift to the region with this beautiful collection," James said. "So I’ll be looking to continue that culture of philanthropy and working with the State and with our Foundation’s that support us.”

James says that support is extremely important during this expansion, which was fueled by the Biggs’ acquisition of two buildings on Dover’s Historic Green.

The Biggs plans to use the added space to offer more exhibitions and educational programming, while building capacity for acquisitions to expand its collections.