Composer and performer Galeet Dardashti will bring sounds of ancient Persia to Rehoboth Beach

The Seaside Jewish Community and Jewish Federation of Delaware bring the sounds of ancient Persian to Rehoboth Beach later this month.

Seaside Jewish Community board member Sara Rosen says anthropologist, composer and performer Dr. Galeet Dardashti will perform at Epworth United Methodist Church Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 7:30 p.m., “She did a program online for one of the national Jewish Federation groups and we happened to attend on Zoom. And I thought you know, this might be a really interesting, different kind of program to bring down to Delaware and it just took off from there.”

Rosen says in her musical lecture on Jewish Persian music and culture, Dardashti plans to show the cross-cultural connections between Jews and non-Jews in the Middle East.

Rosen expects the show will be enjoyable and enlightening, “I think this is an opportunity to do something different, see something Jewish - with some Jewish thread to it. It’s an opportunity to rub shoulders with people who may not have the same faith background as you.”



Rosen adds while they are billing this as a multi-faith program, it should appeal to anyone interested in music.

The concert is free, but registration is required here.