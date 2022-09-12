A new choral program for older adults debuts in Wilmington.

Wilmington-area adults who love to sing, can now join the Encore Creativity for Older Adults Program.

The 15-week program began last Thursday at Trinity Episcopal Church in Wilmington and holds practices on Thursday mornings.

Trinity Episcopal Church music director David Simmons notes this is a national program that’s finishing its 15th season of providing choral opportunities for adults 55 and older.

"It began down in the D.C. region - actually D.C.,Maryland and Virginia and it is now coming to Wilmington to provide older adults with the opportunity to participate in a chorale ensemble and make it accessible to them in an environment that promotes artistic excellence in both a fun and supportive environment,” he said.

Simmons says the Encore Chorale of Wilmington does classical songs, pop music and holiday and seasonal music and welcomes all levels of experience.

He says the feedback they get from those participating is incredible.

“For many of them it’s life changing. It gives them a sense of community, a sense of purpose, a sense of self-fulfillment and a creative outlet that they just find incredibly empowering.”

Practices are every Thursday morning starting at 10 a.m.

The program - which costs $190 to participate - culminates with a concert on Thursday night, December 13, 2022.