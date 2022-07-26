Andy Truscott makes the jump from The Grand to the Delaware Division of the Arts

The Delaware Division of the Arts (DDOA) recently welcomed a new marketing and communications program officer.

Andy Truscott moves into the position after five years as associate director of marketing at The Grand Opera House in Wilmington.

Andy Truscott

He explains why he made the jump.

“I think as I was looking for next steps for myself, I think it was important to look at a sector-wide opportunity to help the sector overall recover from this COVID pandemic. And so when I saw this opportunity pop up at the DDOA, it was an opportunity that I saw to really help support the sector and work towards a more resilient arts organization,” he said.

And Truscott says he intends to bring a different perspective to promoting the arts.

“One of the biggest things that I believe and it’s something I speak a lot to when I guest lecture is the ability for theater artists - and just us as a whole - to be able to fail safely<' he said. "So I always encourage college theater students to go out three and try something new, because that’s the only way they’re going to understand what their limitations are, but also is there something else that potentially wets their whistle.”

Truscott notes he was a musical theater major until a professor suggested he pursue fundraising and development - advice that led him to where he is today.

Truscott says one of his first projects at the Division of the Arts is the “Arts in Economic Prosperity Sixth Survey,” which measures the economic impact of the arts statewide. The last survey was released in 2017.