Lineup announced for Milford Ladybug Festival scheduled for July 30

The lineup for this month’s Milford Ladybug Music Festival is out.

The event takes place Saturday, July 30 from 2 to 9 p.m.

Gable Music Ventures produces the event. Its CEO Gayle Dillman says the Milford festival will look like their Wilmington event in May.

“We will have music running at nine different venues and about 35 artists; so a lot of things will be happening simultaneously," said Dillman. "You park your car, you walk, it’s free, there will be vendors, there will be food trucks, there will be adult libations from Mispillion (River Brewing) as well. And it’s just a fun, family event, where you can hear lots of music - lots of different kinds of music as well.”

Dillman adds this is the third time they’re holding this 100-percent female-fronted event in Milford. The last one was in 2019 before the pandemic started.

She says this year's event will offer great music on nine different stages.

“We have a really wide variety of people. We have some local artists coming in from around the area, as well as - our headliner is out of New York City - called Eljuri; they have a Latin influence - so you’ll be hearing some Latin music as well at the end of the night. We also have a few people from Wilmington - Lauren and the Homewreckers - who are a real crowd pleaser up here; we really love her and we love her music.”

Again, the first act hits the stage at 2 p.m. The festival runs until 9 p.m. And if rain gets in the way, they’ll move to Sunday July 31, 2022.

You can get more info about the Milford Ladybug Festival here.