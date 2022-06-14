Middletown musician 'TANKSLEY' performing at the Everett Theatre Saturday

A self-taught musician from Middletown performs a free concert this weekend at the Everett Theatre.

Justin Tanksley describes himself as a multi-instrumentalists, producer and song-writer.

Tanksley uses the stage name TANKSLEY and Saturday’s 2 p.m free concert at Middletown’s Everett Theatre is titled “TANKOVER by TANKSLEY.”

And “TANKOVER by TANKSLEY” will feature his blend of soul, hip-hop and rock influence, which he calls “artsoul."

“I started by playing the piano. I’m a self-taught musician, so when I was about 16 I started taking it very seriously and everyday I was just constantly playing the piano for about 10 hours a day," he said. "And then I moved that to guitar and so on and so forth - kind of just developing my own style of core progressions.”

Tanksley says he has performed at universities, festivals, several New York City venues, and the New York State Fair. he’s even shared the stage with Grammy award-winning artist Lalah Hathaway.

You can get more information about TANKSLEY here, or @tanksleymusic on Instagram.