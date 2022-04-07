© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Arts

Shakespeare’s Venus and Adonis: Puppetry Workshop and Performance at Lewes Public Library

Delaware Public Media | By Kelli Steele
Published April 7, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT
David Logan Rankin, Bret Csencsitz, Carrie Heitman, Christi Spain-Savage, Bill Grady. Puppets designed and constructed by Suzanne Savoy. Photos courtesy of The Shakespeare Project.
Venus & Adonis.

Professional actress and educator Suzanne Savoy is bringing Asian-style puppets to the Lewes Public Library.

She’s hosting a seminar and puppet play Saturday that coincides with the library’s annual Shakespeare Festival.

It’s a performance of Shakespare’s Venus and Adonis, which Savoy calls a racy, Elizabethan play.

She notes that the puppets were built for The Shakespeare Project’s NYC-based production of Venus and Adonis.

Savoy says the seminar starts at 10 a.m. with people spending the first three hours learning how to move and work with the puppets.

"We’re also going to bring mirrors so that people can stand in front of the mirrors and work the puppets and watch and see how they work," said Savoy. "The mirrors are a big part of it.”                                       

Savoy says those participants will then perform Venus and Adonis for the general public at 1p.m if the water cooperates, they will move the performance outdoors.

Savoy says adults 18 and over can attend.

You can register and get the complete Festival schedule at the Lewes Public Library website.

