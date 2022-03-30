Three new exhibitions open at the Rehoboth Art League

Rehoboth Art League / “Lingering Memories, Metompkin Bay, Eastern Shore VA,” oil on canvas, 2021, 40″ x 40″ by Kate Meyer Fitzpatrick

The Rehoboth Art League welcomes some new exhibits in April.

Three spring exhibitions open Friday, April 1, 2022 and run through May 1, 2022.

Rehoboth Art League exhibitions director Nick Serratore says they feature three artists with distinct styles, “In the Corkran Gallery we have the artist Susan Callahan. And the title of her show is “Kitchen Stories - Landscapes in a Professional Kitchen.” Now Susan is a professional chef herself. What she does is - she photographs everyday scenes in the kitchen. And it’s an up close of plates, it could be the chefs working, it’s their techniques, their cutting and their grating.”

Serratore says Callahan takes her photographs and superimposes them onto fabric and then hand-stitches pieces onto it to add color and texture.

Rehoboth Art League / “Murderkill River at Killens Pond,” archival digital print, 36″ x 24″ by Brandon Hirt

The other exhibits in April are “The Abstraction of the Eastern Shore, Land & Sea” by Kate Meyer Fitzpatrick in the Tubbs Gallery and “Monochromatic Delaware,” a collection of photographs by Brandon Hirt in the Ventures Gallery.

These exhibitions kick off this Friday with an opening reception at the Rehoboth Art League from 5 to 7 p-m.