Art students from Odessa HS showcase talents in inaugural exhibition

Art students from Delaware’s newest high school will showcase their talents next week.

Odessa High School’s Art Showcase opens Friday, April 1, 2022 in the Historic Odessa’s Visitor Center Gallery.

Brianna Shetzler is the visual arts teacher at Odessa High School, “We have had a wonderful partnership with the Historic Odessa Foundation (HOF) for the past six years, where we have been able to showcase between Middletown High School and now Odessa High School some of the artist's work. And they have been so unbelievably supportive of our program and our artists.”

Shetzler says the exhibit will feature works from 30 - 9th and 10th grade students - including drawings, paintings and sculptures, “We have a large variety of pieces, from drawings, to paintings, to ceramics and sculpture. And we have a lot of different subject matters that are going to be present. There will be still-life pieces, we have portraits, some vases and then ceramic and paper mache sculptures as well.”

The Historic Odessa Foundation will host an artists reception for the students on Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Historic Odessa’s Visitor Center Gallery.

The exhibit will be on display until May 1, 2022.