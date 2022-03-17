'Flamingos" to be featured in concert by Wilmington Community Orchestra

A world premier composition will be featured in a concert this weekend by The Wilmington Community Orchestra.

The Music School of Delaware’s orchestral ensemble, the Wilmington Community Orchestra will present composer Dan Gallery’s work ‘Flamingos’ on Sunday.

“I wrote “Flamingos” as part of a film documentary," said Gallery. "And that was with artist Caroline Zimmerman. And from that piece - as a composer - I’m like alright now how do I get this music out there? How do I get it heard? How do I get it played? How do I get it performed?”

Gallery says that’s when he reached out to The Wilmington Community Orchestra’s music director Joe Hodge.

He says Hodge liked what he heard and scheduled “Flamingos” to be one of three pieces showcased in Sunday’s concert called “Romantic.”

Gallery says ‘Flamingos’ symbolize balance, grace and beauty, reflecting the beauty of innocence as these birds take their first flight.

He says it was originally conceived from artwork of - flamingos, “The piece is actually meant to be cinematic - kind of telling the story of looking at flamingos. So the flamingo - if you think of them - they’re beautiful, they’re graceful and they’re also very humorous and plus - they're also known for their squawking.”

Gallery says he recreates that squawking with muted trumpets.

Tickets for The Wilmington Community Orchestra’s Sunday performance at the Music School of Delaware’s Wilmington branch starting at 3 p.m. are available at the Music School of Delawarre website.

The suggested minimum donation is $10. And the concert will also be live streamed for those not wanting to attend in-person.