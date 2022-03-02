State employees exhibit their creativity

Delaware public employees are showing off their artistic talents at an annual arts exhibition.

This is the 11th year for the program which is held at Delaware State University and hosted by the Delaware Division of the Arts. DDOA Deputy Director Kristin Pleasanton said it was initially launched during the last economic recession.

“Employees had a pay cut, it was time for something that was a morale booster, something fun…and a chance for people to do something that was uplifting,” she said.

Now, she says it’s a tradition, with 200-300 artists taking part every year. Works include paintings, photography, sculpture, and mixed media.

“One of the things I learned is to take chances and put yourself out there,” said POLYTECH High School teacher Sean Kenney who is among the participating artists. “I never had this as an outlet, but this is one of the things that I enjoy doing.”

Artists compete for awards and cash prizes determined by a group of judges made up of professional artists and visual arts professionals. Some of the works are for sale.

The exhibition runs through March 13th. For more information, visit the Delaware Viv. of the Arts website.

